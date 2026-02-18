Gigafactory flip-flops

Among the series of flip-flops over the last seven months, the contrasting commentary on the expansion of the gigafactory stands out.

On 14 July last year, after the earnings for the first quarter ended June, Aggarwal-led Ola Electric said in a letter to shareholders that “given that the EV market has evolved slower in recent quarters, we don't foresee the need to expand beyond 5GWh (capacity) till FY29." The company originally planned to reach 20GWh.