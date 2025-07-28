Bhel looks to tap India’s payments powerhouse to charge up govt’s EV drive
- Bhel plans to develop a digital app for India’s public EV charging stations and is seeking NPCI’s expertise to integrate a unified payments system.
- The move marks the thermal power equipment maker’s diversification to green mobility under the government’s ₹10,900 crore PM E-Drive scheme.
New Delhi: State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd will seek the expertise of UPI-maker National Payments Corporation of India to develop a digital app with an integrated payments mechanism for a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations, three officials said.