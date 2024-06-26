BHP says carbon offsets remain an option on road to reducing emissions
SummaryBHP Group isn’t planning to use carbon offsets to meet its 2030 emissions goals, but hasn’t ruled them out, company officials said Wednesday as they highlighted the challenges of eliminating emissions from its global mining operations.
