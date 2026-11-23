MELBOURNE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - BHP, the world's top copper miner, revealed plans on Monday to double its South Australian copper production by 2040 at a cost of up to $18.1 billion, with a final investment decision due in the first half of next year.

BHP said it had found a path to raise annual copper production from the operations to 650,000 metric tons, with investment of $14.2 billion to $18.1 billion. That would boost copper production from the region, which BHP says is the world's second-biggest for copper, and take it close to the capacity of the world's largest copper mine, Escondida in Chile.

The world's largest listed miner aims to produce 2 million tons of the metal, which is key to electrification, from its global operations by the middle of the next decade, and expects the Copper South Australia operations to deliver around one third of its copper growth to 2035.

When including expected byproducts such as uranium, gold and silver from Copper SA, BHP said that global production will be equivalent to 2.5 million tons of copper per year.

The Copper SA operations include Olympic Dam and the Carrapateena and Prominent Hill mines, which it acquired in 2023, and a 2018 discovery at Ankata, which was originally named Oak Dam.

BHP said it expects consolidation, the introduction of block caving, which is a type of bulk mining, and extended processing to significantly cut operating costs.

As part of the expansion, BHP will increase the capacity of its uranium processing plant to increase production by around half to 5,000 to 6,000 tons a year.

($1 = 1.5117 Australian dollars)