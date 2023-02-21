Australian mining giant BHP had a rough half year—not unexpected given where the price of iron ore, its biggest earner, was in late 2022. This year will almost certainly be significantly better. But there are still a few potential party spoilers for 2023: namely China and U.S. inflation.

BHP’s net profit for the half year ending in December 2022 fell 32% year over year to $6.5 billion, the company said Tuesday, and it will reduce its dividend to 90 cents a share from $1.50 a year before. And the firm’s net debt rose 13% to $6.9 billion. Lower cash generation and cash balances were the main factor: gross debt still fell nearly $2 billion to $14.7 billion.

It is no great mystery what was behind the trouble: China’s property market crisis and the collapse in iron ore prices. They averaged about $157 a metric ton in the second half of 2021 according to figures from data provider CEIC and fell to just $104 in the second half of 2022. The price of copper, the company’s other big earner, also dropped precipitously.

The good news is that China’s property market, the single largest source of demand for iron ore, is finally showing signs of bottoming out. Chinese housing prices were essentially flat in January, official data released last week showed, after 16 straight months of declines. The end of China’s draconian “zero Covid" policies and stronger state support for property developers, plus Chinese households’ elevated savings, will eventually engineer a recovery. Iron ore prices already reflect that, having risen to around $130 a metric ton.

The bad news is that, so far at least, the market recovery is tepid and tentative, meaning a significant recovery in construction volumes is still probably some way off. Chinese developers still appear to have a big backlog of unfinished, sold property to complete: Floor space completed was down 15% last year according to CEIC. As long as that is true, new buyers may remain hesitant. And while overall bank lending has recovered, growth in loans outstanding to households slowed again in January, notes Capital Economics.

The Federal Reserve also could make life more difficult for BHP if it keeps raising rates. That would probably mean a stronger dollar, which would weigh on commodities priced in greenbacks. It might also limit the Chinese central bank’s room to ease further—especially with the border open again and capital outflows, much of it disguised as tourism, likely to re-emerge as a significant concern.

All in all, early 2023 still seems likely to be significantly better for BHP. But metals prices seem to be pricing in a robust Chinese housing recovery which, so far at least, isn’t yet evident in the economic data. For BHP’s stock to move higher again investors will probably need more convincing evidence of that recovery arriving in earnest.

