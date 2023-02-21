BHP will start to dig itself out in 2023
- High costs and low iron ore prices dinged the mining giant’s profit in late 2022. The outlook is brighter—but there are some potential spoilers.
Australian mining giant BHP had a rough half year—not unexpected given where the price of iron ore, its biggest earner, was in late 2022. This year will almost certainly be significantly better. But there are still a few potential party spoilers for 2023: namely China and U.S. inflation.
