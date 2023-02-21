BHP will start to dig itself out in 2023

The bad news is that, so far at least, the market recovery is tepid and tentative, meaning a significant recovery in construction volumes is still probably some way off. Chinese developers still appear to have a big backlog of unfinished, sold property to complete: Floor space completed was down 15% last year according to CEIC. As long as that is true, new buyers may remain hesitant. And while overall bank lending has recovered, growth in loans outstanding to households slowed again in January, notes Capital Economics.