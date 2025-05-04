Companies
Mint Explainer: The Supreme Court's Bhushan Power ruling that has stunned India's insolvency ecosystem
Krishna Yadav 8 min read 04 May 2025, 07:05 PM IST
SummaryThe Supreme Court's ruling is a huge blow not only for JSW Steel, which owns a majority stake in Bhushan Power, but also raises several questions about India's insolvency process.
On 2 May, the Supreme Court sent shockwaves through India’s insolvency ecosystem with a surprise ruling that overturned a resolution plan approved five years ago for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), sending the company into liquidation.
