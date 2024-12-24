Biden to Decide on US Steel Acquisition After Panel Deadlocks

A US national security panel has deadlocked on its review of the sale of United States Steel Corp. to Nippon Steel Corp., a procedural development that opens the door for President Joe Biden to block the transaction.

The case was referred by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to Biden’s desk Monday, which was the deadline, according to people familiar with the matter. The proponents were notified that the panel was unable to reach consensus, which means the final decision is left up to Biden.

Biden has long indicated his opposition to the transaction and is said to still be planning on blocking it, though the White House has never said flatly that he would. He has 15 days from the referral to announce a decision and has repeatedly said US Steel should remain domestically owned and operated.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would block it, but the timeline means it will be resolved before he takes office.

The companies have signaled they plan to challenge any refusal in court.

The agreement, first announced in December 2023, became an issue in the US presidential election because of opposition from the powerful United Steelworkers union. Yet some local union officials, mayors and federal lawmakers have signaled support and called on Biden to allow the deal to proceed.

The companies argue that the acquisition would create a company with global scale to compete with China in a key sector, while the union has said Nippon Steel is offering too few firm commitments about the future of the company’s unionized plants.