Big banks deserted Wall Street. Then the cool kids moved in.
Lane Florsheim , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 05 Aug 2024, 09:51 AM IST
SummaryWhat if you wanted to go to the office five days a week? A new building in the Financial District is offering some tenants low rents with luxury amenities like free matcha, afternoon oysters and a full-service concierge.
One hundred sixty-one Water Street looks like a time capsule from the Financial District’s heyday. Built in the 1980s, the building stands 31 stories tall, with a cylindrical glass tower jutting out of red brick. For over 20 years, AIG employees clocked in and out through its revolving doors when it served as the office of the finance and insurance giant.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less