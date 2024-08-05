Big banks deserted Wall Street. Then the cool kids moved in.

If you’re among the designers, artists and founders who work in what is now called the Water Street Associates building, your first coffee or matcha is free before 11 a.m. On certain floors, a stainless steel refreshment cart makes the rounds twice a day, offering complimentary tea and fruit in the mornings and oysters and truffles in the late afternoon. On Thursdays and Fridays, there’s champagne. An in-house florist creates sculptural arrangements for the building, and amber, sandalwood and orange blossom scents waft through the halls. Several floors have a concierge to help with everything from scheduling a meeting room to sending out dry cleaning. Oh, and some of the rents are below market rate (for now).