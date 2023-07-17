Big Banks’ Earnings Have Some Bad News for Smaller Banks

A surge of profits at some of the nation’s largest banks might make people forget that there was a banking crisis earlier this year. But just offstage, reminders are lurking—and they might grab the spotlight as regional banks begin to report this week.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo on Friday reported year-over-year net income growth of 67% and 57%, respectively. That is hardly what anyone would call troubling. Yet the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropped more than 2% on the day, and shares of trust bank State Street, which also reported Friday, fell 12%.

What were investors focusing on? It was likely the numbers around deposits. Deposit costs jumped sharply at all four banks that reported on Friday, which also included Citigroup. On average, the rates on interest-bearing deposits were around a fifth higher than they were in the first quarter. That was a slower pace of increase than from the fourth to the first quarter. However, base interest rates set by the Federal Reserve didn’t rise as much during the second quarter—so the pace of deposit-rate increases accelerated relative to the increase in the average federal-funds rate.

No banks are safe from the pressure, it appears. In response to a question on Friday from analysts about customer demands for higher rates, JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned everyone to anticipate more on this front. “There is very little pricing power in most of our business, and betas are going to go up," he said, with “beta" referring to how much of an increase in base interest rates banks pass along to customers. Brian Foran, an analyst at Autonomous Research, wrote in a Friday note that this outlook coming from the biggest bank in the country was “a definite curb your enthusiasm moment."

On top of that, there continued to be a shift out of banks’ “golden" deposits, which are those that collect no interest at all. Excluding JPMorgan, whose numbers were skewed by taking on First Republic Bank’s customers, overall deposits at the reporting banks on Friday were down 1% quarter-over-quarter by period end. Non-interest-bearing deposits were down over 7% at those same banks. That increases banks’ deposit costs even beyond what their average deposit rates indicate.

For banks such as JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, these deposit trends have a number of offsets. Wells Fargo, for example, still has nearly 30% of its deposits in non-interest-bearing accounts, which include things such as consumers’ checking accounts. The big banks also do more of the kinds of lending that offset those funding cost increases, namely credit cards, whose interest rates float higher.

But many regional banks, or those more reliant on faster-moving commercial deposits, might not have had the same lines of defense. At trust bank State Street, non-interest-bearing deposits fell more than 20% at the end of the second quarter from the end of the first. Those deposits fell only about 7% at Wells Fargo.

When regional banks start reporting this week, such as PNC Financial Services and Western Alliance on Tuesday, and Citizens Financial, M&T Bank, U.S. Bancorp and Zions Bancorp on Wednesday, these will be key risks to watch for. If State Street is any indication, investors may react harshly to any disappointments on deposits.

