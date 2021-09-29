Big Bazaar announced its Big Shopping Festival much ahead of the festival season to ensure that customers make their purchases well in advance.

Shoppers can get a head start on their festive shopping, both in-store and online on the Big Bazaar app and its e-commerce website shop.bigbazaar.com from the 1-10 October. They can enjoy great offers and big savings on grocery, kitchenware, home furnishings, electronics, and luggage.

The trendy new Festive collection from fbb is available in store ready and online, with the perfect outfits to get you ready for every celebration. What’s more, with Big Bazaar online you can get any of your festive requirements home-delivered to you in just 2 hours!, the company said in a release.

The Big Shopping Festival brings its customers the biggest ever offer. And, here it follows:

Free Atta, Dal, Rice, Ghee, Sugar and ₹ 1000 Fashion on shopping of Rs. 10000

1000 Fashion on shopping of Rs. 10000 Free Ghee, Sugar and Rs. 500 Fashion on shopping of Rs. 6000

Free Rice and Rs. 250 Fashion on shopping of Rs. 3000

Apart from this there are tons of other offers also lined up:

43 (109 cm) Full HD LED TV worth Rs. 44990 for Rs. 16999 only

Kitchen Combi Set worth Rs. 12075 for Rs. 6499 only (Gas stove, Non-stick cookware and Pressure Cooker)

Upto 70% off on branded luggage

Buy 1 Get 1 Free on bedsheets

“Festivals are a very big part of our lives as Indians, and Dussehra and Diwali are the 2 biggest celebrations everyone eagerly looks forward to. Big Bazaar Big Shopping Festival is a great opportunity to be an integral participant in our customers lives," Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said.

"We hope to make the customer’s experience with Big Bazaar a rewarding and fulfilling one."

Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group with physical presence in over 150 cities across the country. The Group also operates Big Bazaar GenNxt which integrates superior shopping experiences with innovations such as interactive digital screens, sit-down checkouts, and smart customer service.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.