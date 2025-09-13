Big brands play down their Americanness abroad
Bertrand Benoit , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Sept 2025, 04:10 pm IST
Summary
Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble have all launched ad campaigns stressing their local ties in Europe this year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BERLIN—Iconic U.S. brands have a new pitch for European consumers: We’re from here, too.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story