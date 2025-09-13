Big brands play down their Americanness abroad

Coca-Cola has been present in Germany for almost 100 years and is its largest drinks company, according to its made-in-Germany brochure. In a podcast ad, it says some of its products—Fanta, an orange soda, and Mezzo Mix, a mixture of orange soda and cola—were even invented there. One of its videos focuses on workers, featuring upbeat testimonials from Jana, Daniel, Mohammed and Jessy, four employees in its Mannheim plant, in Germany’s southwest.