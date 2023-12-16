Big four accounting firms overhired. Now they’re starting to lay off partners.

All four big firms booked slower growth in 2023 in terms of overall global revenue and had slower global growth in advisory work. KPMG, which reported its revenue this week, was hit hardest in global advisory among the Big Four, with revenue climbing 2.98% to $12.6 billion for the year ended Sept. 30. That compares with a 13.1% increase the prior-year period and marks the smallest growth since a 2.3% decline in the 2020 period, at the height of the pandemic.