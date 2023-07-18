Big Four Accounting Firms Pare Their Consultant Ranks in Postpandemic Reversal

U.S. and global consulting is expected to experience much lower growth through 2025 than in the boom times of 2021 and early 2022, Czerniawska said. The global consulting market is projected to expand by 6% to 10% this year, putting its size between $245 billion and $252 billion, building on a 10.7% increase in 2022, according to a Source report from February. In the U.S., consulting is expected to grow by 10.6% to $97.31 billion this year, rising at roughly the same 10.5% pace as last year but down from an 11.1% rate in 2021, Source said.

