At the Big Four, work stress is taking a toll on both employee and employer
Summary
- In the high-stakes world of consulting, young professionals are leaving in droves, exhausted by the relentless demands of 16-hour workdays and constant client pressures. But the consultancy firms are facing their own challenges, battling high attrition and a talent war.
MUMBAI : The Big Four global consultancies—KPMG, EY, PwC, and Deloitte—rely heavily on one key asset: manpower. This workforce is also their most expensive, making the business model heavily dependent on utilising their employees to the maximum.
But it has now come at a cost—the recent death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant four months after she joined EY in Pune. Her parents have blamed work stress for her passing.
While EY on Wednesday said it was “deeply saddened" by the employee’s death and that it “will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace", senior executives at the Big 4 audit firms acknowledged the demanding work pressure.