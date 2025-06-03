Big Four feel the heat as promotions drop, clients tighten purse strings

Besides layoffs in global IT firms such as Microsoft, which has sent jitters down the pipeline of the sector, the domino effect is seen in other areas too. The Big Five of India's IT services sector – Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd – are sending out mixed signals on hiring and pay hikes as they navigate uncertainties resulting from US President Donald Trump's tariff war.