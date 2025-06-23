Big money, small bytes: Why PE firms are crushing on smaller tech ventures
Private equity giants like Blackstone, EQT and Multiples are showing keen interest in India’s smaller IT firms, betting big on their speed, agility and digital focus. These lean, product-centric companies are growing faster than their bulky cousins, thanks to AI-driven efficiencies and SaaS savvy.
Private equity firms have found their new interest—India’s nimble, under-$250 million IT services companies. Global players, including Blackstone Inc., EQT AB and Multiples Alternate Asset Management, are pumping capital into these smaller tech firms, drawn by their faster growth trajectories, lean operations and product-focused strategies.