“With digital technologies driving a structural shift in the industry, PE firms see this as a great opportunity to reimagine the business, operations and financial models of small and mid-sized IT services firms. It’s for this reason that they are doubling down on their investments as they believe that they can drive strategic transformation and the growth trajectory of these companies, resulting in outsized value creation," said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, partner at Catalincs, a tech growth advisory firm.