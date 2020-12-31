Big pharma heads toward a deals spree

Drugmakers have also been less willing to raise prices on existing medicines in recent years. Retail prescription-drug prices fell 0.4% in 2019 and 1% in 2018, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. List-price increases for bigger-ticket drugs still occur, but much of that extra money winds up in the hands of middlemen instead of as revenue for the manufacturer. That reduces the chances of unwanted attention in Washington, but also stymies an easy way to please Wall Street. And with ultralow interest rates and strong balance sheets across the industry, the consequences of overpaying on a deal are fairly minimal.