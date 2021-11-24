Bigbasket enters brick-and-mortar retail market with Fresho outlet in Bengaluru

“Bigbasket has always striven to adopt a customer-first approach. This is where the 'Fresho' stores will be gamechangers in terms of making the buying of fruits, vegetables and groceries as seamless as cash transactions at ATMs. The stores will give access to the next 500 million customers who have not yet started buying grocery online and create a new significant growth opportunity for Bigbasket," Bigbasket co-founder and CEO Hari Menon said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}