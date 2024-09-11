Companies
Bigbasket’s quick commerce order value in small cities matches metro average
Priyamvada C 5 min read 11 Sep 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Summary
- While it is early days for the company in the tier 3 markets, it is already getting a good response as more internet-savvy customers emerge from these areas.
Bengaluru: Average order values for Bigbasket's quick commerce vertical in tier-2 areas like Kochi and Lucknow almost mirror those in metro cities, co-founder and CEO Hari Menon told Mint in an interview, adding that the company has started pilot projects in smaller towns such as Bareilly and Tirupati.
