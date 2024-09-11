“Quick commerce has been a hard and complex business to undertake in terms of physical infrastructure and the kind of software play that needs to happen on the supply chain," said Vishal Gupta, a partner at Bessemer Venture, an investor in Bigbasket. “But it also appears to be that the other marketplaces will lose market share on core SKUs if they do not pivot or add a quick commerce offering as consumers show an increasing preference for instant purchases."