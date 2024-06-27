Bill Gates has billions in green startups. He shares early winners & long shots
Ed Ballard , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Jun 2024, 04:39 PM IST
SummaryThe Microsoft co-founder breaks down his climate investments.
It is the blessing that can help determine a climate startup’s fate: backing from Bill Gates, one of the biggest investors in efforts to transform the world’s energy use.
