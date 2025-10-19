Billionaire bidders must show the money in Jaypee insolvency face-off
The bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates, once a prominent infrastructure and real estate developer, is estimated to owe ₹55,371 crore. The five bidders in the fray include billionaires Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd, Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises, and Naveen Jindal's Jindal Power Ltd.
New Delhi: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) is set to review and seek details of how bidders, including Vedanta and Adani, intend to finance the acquisition of the debt-laden company. The resolution plans would be put to vote in November, two people aware of the development said.