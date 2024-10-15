Binance builds tech framework to trace money, says cryptocurrencies not for all
Summary
- Binance’s global CTO Rohit Wad said cryptocurrencies are not for everyone, as with any asset where risk is involved.
- The cryptocurrency exchange has built a plug-and-play framework to comply with various global crypto regulations and maintain an audit trail.
New Delhi: In December, India banned Binance Holdings Ltd and other global cryptocurrency exchanges from operating in the country. And yet, a top official of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, both by value and volume, agrees with India’s cautious stance on non-fiat digital currencies.