Binance Founder and CEO pleads guilty, steps down from company. Who is Changpeng Zhao?
Binance founder-CEO Changpeng Zhao has agreed to a $4.3 billion settlement deal in a Seattle court on November 21, including a personal payout of $50 million, to resolve the matter.
Founder-CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, as he is fondly known by crypto enthusiasts, has stepped down from his role after pleading guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws, as per a Reuters report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message