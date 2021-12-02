1 min read.Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 09:40 PM ISTLivemint
This product is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving a kidney transplant and is available in 180 mg and 360 mg strengths, Biocon said in a statement
Biocon Pharma Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon, has received received approval of its ANDA for Mycophenolic Acid from the US drug regulator.
"Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of the company, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mycophenolic Acid," the company said in a regulatory filing.