Biocon says USFDA issued CRL for Bevacizumab license application

Biocon says USFDA issued CRL for Bevacizumab license application1 min read . 09:39 PM IST
- The biologics license application was filed for Bevacizumab by Biocon’s partner Viatris
NEW DELHI :Biocon on Sunday said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the biologics license application (BLA) filed for Bevacizumab by Viatris.
NEW DELHI :Biocon on Sunday said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the biologics license application (BLA) filed for Bevacizumab by Viatris.
“The USFDA has issued a CRL for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab filed by our partner Viatris (Mylan)," Biocon said in a statement.
“The USFDA has issued a CRL for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab filed by our partner Viatris (Mylan)," Biocon said in a statement.
The US health regulator issues the complete response letter to inform a company that its initial review of an application is complete and the USFDA cannot approve the application in its present form.
The biotechnology major also said that the CRL informs the need for a satisfactory resolution of the observations made by the USFDA during the facility inspection in August 2022.
“We have submitted a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan to the agency and are confident of addressing the observations within the stipulated time frame," Biocon said.
In November 2022, Biocon Ltd’s biosimilars manufacturing arm Biocon Biologics had acquired Viatris’ global biosimilars business for $3 billion.
A media report in first week of February had said that Biocon sold 10% stake in Syngene to fund the acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilars business.
Bevacizumab is used to treat several types of cancer and a specific eye disease.
On Friday, shares of Biocon Ltd closed 0.062% down at Rs243 apiece.
The USFDA has also issued a complete response letter for Biocon Biologics' application for Insulin-R, a proposed biosimilar for diabetes treatment, the company had said on 7 January.