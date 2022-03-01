Biocon Biologics estimates it will gain access to Viatris’ global biosimilars business that is expected to hit $1 bn in revenue next year
Biocon Biologics Ltd, a unit of Biocon Ltd, on Monday, said it has agreed to acquire the biosimilar assets of its partner Viatris Inc. for $3.34 billion in cash and stocks, a move that will give the Indian company access to developed markets in North America and Europe.
Viatris will receive $2 billion in cash on the deal’s closing and up to $335 million in additional payments in 2024, according to the terms of the agreement. In addition, once the transaction is closed, Biocon Biologics will issue $1 billion of compulsorily convertible preference shares to Viatris, equivalent to an equity stake of at least 12.9% in the company on a fully diluted basis, the company said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close by the second half of 2022.
Shares of parent Biocon plunged 11.47% on Monday after the announcement as investors baulked at the debt-funded plan. The stock ended trading on Monday at ₹348.95 on BSE.
According to the agreement, Viatris will provide Biocon Biologics with certain transition services, including commercialization services, for two years. Viatris will also pay $50 million to Biocon Biologics to fund capital expenditures.
Biocon Biologics estimates that it will gain access to Viatris’ global biosimilars business that is expected to hit $1 billion in revenue next year. The global biosimilars business of Viatris has an estimated revenue of $875 million and an operating profit of about $200 million.
Rajiv Malik, president of Viatris, will join the board of Biocon Biologics.
“The deal will enable Biocon Biologics to attain a robust commercial engine in the developed markets of the US and Europe and will fast-track our journey of building a strong global brand," said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Biologics.
Through this transaction, Biocon Biologics will also gain access to a portfolio of biosimilars in therapy areas of insulin, oncology and immunology. Besides, it will also help Biocon Biologics strengthen its vaccine business through a partnership with the Serum Institute of India, which it announced last year.