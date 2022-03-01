Biocon’s unit buys biosimilar assets of Viatris for $3.34 billion

Viatris will receive $2 billion in cash on the deal’s closing and up to $335 million in additional payments in 2024, according to the terms of the agreement. In addition, once the transaction is closed, Biocon Biologics will issue $1 billion of compulsorily convertible preference shares to Viatris, equivalent to an equity stake of at least 12.9% in the company on a fully diluted basis, the company said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close by the second half of 2022.