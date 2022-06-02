Bira 91 collaborates with Japan’s Far Yeast Brewing to launch Gose-style beer

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yuzu Gose Sour has been brewed with Himalayan Pink Salt sourced from India and the peel of Yuzu, a traditional Japanese citrus fruit cultivated in the Kochi prefecture and used to make Kagua – a popular Japanese ale
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Bira 91, a beer brand, in collaboration with Japan's Far Yeast Brewing Company has launched its first Gose-style beer, Yuzu Gose Sour. Traditionally, a Gose-style beer is a German wheat beer which has low hop bitterness.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Bira 91, a beer brand, in collaboration with Japan's Far Yeast Brewing Company has launched its first Gose-style beer, Yuzu Gose Sour. Traditionally, a Gose-style beer is a German wheat beer which has low hop bitterness.
The new product, it said, has been brewed with Himalayan Pink Salt sourced from India and the peel of Yuzu, a traditional Japanese citrus fruit cultivated in the Kochi prefecture and used to make Kagua – a popular Japanese ale. The ingredients make for the sour beer experience, a style popular in both countries.
The new product, it said, has been brewed with Himalayan Pink Salt sourced from India and the peel of Yuzu, a traditional Japanese citrus fruit cultivated in the Kochi prefecture and used to make Kagua – a popular Japanese ale. The ingredients make for the sour beer experience, a style popular in both countries.
Deepak Sinha, VP, marketing for the beer brand said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Far Yeast Brewing Company. This collaboration brings us together for experimenting with new beer styles and our brewer’s relentless pursuit to continue innovating and bringing diverse flavors to consumers. As a brand, we have a very strong association with Japan given our deep-rooted relationship with Kirin Holdings. Through this collaboration, we also wish to celebrate the 70th year of diplomatic friendship between the two countries."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shiro Yamada, CEO, Far Yeast Brewery, said, “The craft beer culture is similar in Indian and Japan in a sense that we are both uniquely innovating the craft beer culture from the US. We are both the leaders of this new world. I wish that this cross collaboration will be the first step to elevate the unique craft beer culture in the new world."
According to Expert Market Research, the Indian beer market was estimated at nearly ₹371 billion in 2020. The industry is expected to reach ₹662 billion by 2026, rising at an estimated CAGR of about 9.2% during 2022-2027.