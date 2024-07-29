The Indian alcoholic beverage market is notorious for being tough on startups. Alcohol is one of the few products outside the ambit of the goods and services tax (GST), which means that every state has its own liquor policy. And often, they change annually. Retail licensing rules and fees in India also do not differentiate between low-alcohol products like beer and high-alcohol content products. Beer is therefore taxed on the volume it is sold at instead of the volume of alcohol it contains. This incentivizes big established players with deep pockets who can set up distilleries and breweries in multiple states.