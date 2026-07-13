Birla enters renewables top tier with $1.8 bn Sprng deal

Mumbai: Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla has made his biggest bet yet on India’s clean energy sector, acquiring Sprng Energy from Shell at an enterprise value of $1.8 billion. The deal will more than double the renewable power capacity of the Aditya Birla Group’s clean energy business, vaulting it into the country’s top tier of renewable energy companies and setting the stage for a faster expansion.

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Sprng has 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of operational capacity while another 1.7GW is under construction. Post acquisition, Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd's (ABRL) capacity will rise to about 9.3GW, a statement from the Aditya Birla Group said.

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The acquisition will catapult ABRL into the country’s fifth-largest renewable company, with 9.3 GW of capacity, behind Adani Green Energy, ReNew Power, Tata Power and NTPC Green Energy.

The Aditya Birla company now has its sights on raising its capacity to 20GW, comparable to the country’s largest renewable player Adani Green Energy. To be sure, Adani is also rapidly expanding its clean power assets, locking the two billionaires in an expansion race on yet another front after cement, copper and aluminium.

Adani Green has an installed capacity of 19.3GW, as per Blackridge Research and Consulting, a Hyderabad-based consulting firm. ReNew Power has 12.6GW; Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy 12. GW; Tata Power Renewable 11.6GW and NTPC Green Energy 10.07GW.

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“Over a long arc of time, the Aditya Birla Group has built businesses at global scale that have contributed to India's long-term growth, be it in building materials, metals, financial services, or retail,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group.

“We view India’s energy transition through the same lens. At its core, this is about strengthening our nation’s energy future, enhancing industrial competitiveness, and creating the foundations for sustained economic growth,” he said.

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The acquisition helps ABRL diversify from the commercial and industrial (C&I) customers into the utility market, which includes power supply to state power utilities.

“By integrating Sprng Energy’s high-quality utilities portfolio with our C&I capabilities, we are significantly enhancing both the strength and resilience of our combined platform. Additionally, Sprng Energy brings a high-quality asset base, creditworthy off-takers and strong contracted cashflows,” said Aryaman Vikram Birla, director at Aditya Birla Group and Aditya Birla Renewables, and the son of Kumar Mangalam.

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“Having almost achieved our ~10 GWp target ahead of time, we are now on track to double capacity in the next few years,” he said.

Deal details This is the second time that Sprng Energy is changing hands. Shell had purchased the independent power producer from Actis for $1.55 billion in 2022, when its operational portfolio was about 2.1GW with another 0.8GW under development.

The asset was purchased by ABRL at a steep discount, according to Harshraj Aggarwal, executive vice president-institutional equity research at Yes Securities. “By partnering with BlackRock (GIP) for smart funding, Birla secured these assets at a steep public market valuation discount while fully protecting its corporate balance sheet from heavy debt,” he said.

“While Shell exited due to low infrastructure yields, Birla can drastically boost the project's profit margins by routing the green electricity directly into its own energy-heavy industrial plants like UltraTech Cement and Hindalco,” he said.

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The equity consideration that ABRL will pay Shell will be determined after adjusting for debt and cash, among other things, the statement said.

The transaction will be funded through a mix of debt and equity infusion from Grasim and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which is a part of Blackrock, the world’s largest money manager.

GIP is a shareholder in ABRL. It had agreed to invest up to ₹3,000 crore in ABRL in December 2025 at an enterprise value of ₹14,600 crore.

ABRL reported revenue from operations of ₹924 crore in FY26, up 81% from the previous year. However, higher depreciation and finance costs widened losses to ₹382 crore from ₹349 crore in FY25. The company’s debt totalled ₹14,635 crore at the end of March 2026.

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About the Author Nehal Chaliawala Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-...Read More ✕ Nehal Chaliawala Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.



His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.



Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.



He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.