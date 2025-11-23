Birla Estates plans bumper launches, Mumbai redevelopment foray
Birla Estates is expanding into Mumbai’s redevelopment market and launching a plotted development in Boisar. The firm also aims to grow its commercial rental income and is seeking a financial partner.
Bengaluru: Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, is venturing into Mumbai's booming redevelopment space to diversify its portfolio. This shift accompanies a massive overall launch pipeline of ₹13,900-14,000 crore in gross development value (GDV) across 8-9 new projects across multiple cities, in the coming months.
The company achieved a breakout performance in 2024-25, with sales bookings of ₹8,087 crore, compared to ₹3,985 crore in the preceding year.
Aditya Birla Real Estate is the real estate arm of Aditya Birla Group. “The next major wave of growth for Mumbai will be driven by redevelopment, and we see this as a defining opportunity. We are in advanced discussions across south Mumbai, Bandra, Juhu, Khar and other core neighbourhoods where societies are increasingly looking for credible, transparent, long-term partners," K.T. Jithendran, managing director and chief executive, Birla Estates, told Mint in an interview.
Top developers have been tying up with the city's old housing societies to rebuild them as swankier towers with more apartments.