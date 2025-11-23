Bengaluru: Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, is venturing into Mumbai's booming redevelopment space to diversify its portfolio. This shift accompanies a massive overall launch pipeline of ₹13,900-14,000 crore in gross development value (GDV) across 8-9 new projects across multiple cities, in the coming months. The company achieved a breakout performance in 2024-25, with sales bookings of ₹8,087 crore, compared to ₹3,985 crore in the preceding year. Aditya Birla Real Estate is the real estate arm of Aditya Birla Group . “The next major wave of growth for Mumbai will be driven by redevelopment, and we see this as a defining opportunity. We are in advanced discussions across south Mumbai, Bandra, Juhu, Khar and other core neighbourhoods where societies are increasingly looking for credible, transparent, long-term partners," K.T. Jithendran, managing director and chief executive, Birla Estates, told Mint in an interview. Top developers have been tying up with the city's old housing societies to rebuild them as swankier towers with more apartments.

Birla Estates is currently one of the fastest-growing residential developers, according to analysts, as India's housing market enters its fifth consecutive year of strong sales and project launches following the pandemic.



While the company hasn't disclosed its sales guidance for FY26, given the robust launch pipeline this year, if the launches do well, there is no reason not to surpass last year's sales, Jithendran added.



The launch pipeline cumulatively offers around 7.8 million sq. ft of saleable area.

Besides its residential projects, the company is gearing up to launch its first plotted development, spanning approximately 75 acres, at Boisar, near Mumbai, this year.



Birla Estates, formed in 2016, develops premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury projects, operating in the four top-performing cities: the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, and Pune. It has a total project portfolio of roughly 35 million sq. ft, including 11 projects under construction.

Also Read | Office Reits eye portfolio growth, higher occupancy

Beyond residential



Alongside its core residential development business, Birla Estates plans to build a commercial property portfolio to create a steady stream of annuity income.

From its current annual rental earnings of around ₹150 crore, it plans to grow them to ₹1,000 crore in the next 4-5 years. It is in talks with institutional investors to secure a financial partner for its commercial office business.



“Rental income is important because it strikes a balance between the residential and commercial businesses. But commercial projects are capital-intensive, so it is prudent to have a strong financial partner. We will also look at mixed-use development projects," Jithendran said.



It currently has two premium commercial buildings in Mumbai's Worli locality.

Although the residential sector is experiencing an upswing, it has also become increasingly crowded and competitive. However, corporate developers or those backed by conglomerates enjoy the distinct advantage of their brand value, and home buyers are more inclined towards branded developers. This holds true for Birla Estates, too.

Also Read | India office Reits report higher FY25 income, leasing on strong GCC demand

“There is a trust factor because of their legacy. Importantly, developers such as Birla Estates maintain the right processes from land buying to delivery, communicate well with the customers, are cautious even when expanding, and have strong financial bandwidth. The confidence in corporate developers is very high," said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

Meanwhile, Birla Estates aims to become one of the top three property developers by booking value in each market it operates in the next few years.

Jithendran believes there is ample opportunity for the company to grow in a sector where consumers are more value-driven.



“Developers who are customer-focused, with a strong balance sheet and execution intent, will do well. The brand is essential, but it's important to price the products sensibly as per the market," he added.