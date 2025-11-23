Beyond residential

Alongside its core residential development business, Birla Estates plans to build a commercial property portfolio to create a steady stream of annuity income. From its current annual rental earnings of around ₹150 crore, it plans to grow them to ₹1,000 crore in the next 4-5 years. It is in talks with institutional investors to secure a financial partner for its commercial office business. “Rental income is important because it strikes a balance between the residential and commercial businesses. But commercial projects are capital-intensive, so it is prudent to have a strong financial partner. We will also look at mixed-use development projects," Jithendran said. It currently has two premium commercial buildings in Mumbai's Worli locality. Although the residential sector is experiencing an upswing, it has also become increasingly crowded and competitive. However, corporate developers or those backed by conglomerates enjoy the distinct advantage of their brand value, and home buyers are more inclined towards branded developers. This holds true for Birla Estates, too.