BITS Pilani raises ₹507 crore for endowment fund in 23 months, eyes ₹939 crore target: Group VC V Ramgopal Rao

BITS Pilani's endowment fund has crossed the $54 million ( ₹507.17 crore) mark, just 23 months after the institution set a target of raising $100 million ( ₹939.2 crore), Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said.
The milestone has been driven by contributions from alumni, with more than 24 individuals and alumni batches pledging at least $1 million each. Annual alumni donations also touched a record ₹82 crore in the financial year 2025-26, registering a 43% increase over the previous year.
The amount is nearly 90 times the annual contributions recorded when the Alumni Relations Office was established in FY18.
"Cumulative alumni contributions of ₹256 crore have supported initiatives across BITS campuses. Founders, CEOs, scientists, reunion batches and companies led by alumni have contributed from India and around the world. When we set out to build a USD 100 million endowment, it was an ambitious goal. Our alumni have responded with extraordinary generosity," Rao told PTI.
"Reaching USD 54 million in 23 months shows their faith in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and its future. What is particularly heartening is the difference their contributions are already making through new research centres, better laboratories, scholarships and support for young entrepreneurs. We look forward to reaching our goal together and creating more opportunities for students and faculty to do work that matters to India and the world," he added.
Alumni contributions have helped BITS Pilani establish six new research centres across its Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses.
These centres focus on artificial intelligence (APPCAIR), semiconductors (CREST), clean energy (ARCSET), social and rural innovation (KRITI), smart electronics manufacturing (Dixon) and advanced materials (AMRIT).
The institution is also setting up two additional research centres focusing on space technologies and AI diagnostics.
Alumni and corporate donations are also funding more than 300 scholarships for students. Of these, 188 scholarships have been awarded to female students over the past two years.
Additionally, 25 PhD scholars receive financial assistance, including 11 beneficiaries of the PhD DRIVE fellowship, which provides a monthly stipend of ₹60,000.
The contributions have also helped establish five endowed chair professorships. BITS Pilani has introduced awards recognising excellence in teaching and research, including special awards for women faculty.