Companies
Black Friday to Valentine’s Day: Flash sales become vital for online companies to retain visibility
SummaryFlash sales have become a year-round strategy for retailers, particularly D2C companies, to boost revenue and visibility. Events like Black Friday have gained popularity, with significant sales spikes, but frequent discounts risk diluting brand value.
From Republic Day in January to Christmas, not a single month goes by without a flash sale advertised on social media.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more