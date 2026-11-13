BLACKPINK's Jisoo gets special mention from Dior CEO Delphine Arnault during South Korea's Ewha University event

Delphine Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, has been awarded an honorary doctorate in business administration by South Korea's Ewha Womans University. She travelled to Seoul on Thursday to receive the distinction as the institution celebrates its 140th anniversary this year.

During her acceptance speech, Delphine Arnault acknowledged BLACKPINK member and Dior Global Ambassador Jisoo, saying: “Dior is very proud to be with Global Ambassador JISOO. It is an honor to have you here with us, JISOO.”

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the university conferred the degree in recognition of Arnault's leadership and business acumen in the global fashion and luxury sector. The honour also acknowledges her role in promoting innovation and nurturing emerging talent.

The university said the recognition “recognizes Arnault’s management expertise and leadership in driving innovation in the global fashion and luxury industry, as well as her contributions to developing the next generation of talent,”. It added that the award “also celebrates the values she shares with Ewha’s educational vision of developing female talent and expanding women’s leadership on the global stage.”

Also Read | Why Taylor Swift choosing Dior for her wedding gown matters

Dior and Ewha's longstanding association The French luxury fashion house and Ewha Womans University share a longstanding partnership, which came into the international spotlight when Dior presented its pre-fall 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection on the university's scenic campus.

Established in 1886, Ewha is among the world's largest educational institutions dedicated to women. Its association with Dior dates back to 2020 and includes mentorship initiatives and educational programmes aimed at students.

Dior said Arnault has been instrumental in strengthening the relationship between the two institutions. “Arnault has played a key role in fostering collaboration between Dior and Ewha, while strengthening the maison’s ties with Korea and celebrating the country’s artistry and creativity,” the fashion house told WWD.

It further noted that her rise to a senior decision-making position at a global company reflects the university's commitment to women's empowerment and leadership.

Angela Merkel, Jane Goodall among previous honorary doctorate recipients Arnault joins a distinguished list of personalities who have been awarded honorary doctorates by Ewha Womans University. Previous recipients include former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, and former presidents Tarja Halonen of Finland, Mary McAleese of Ireland and Michelle Bachelet of Chile.

Dean Yoon-Sil Lee of Ewha Womans University praised Arnault's contribution to the fashion and luxury industry, highlighting her ability to combine creativity with business growth.

Lee said Arnault has “translated creativity and innovation into sustainable business growth and value for the industry while also expanding opportunities for talented women and the creatively gifted to realize their potential and thrive on the world stage.”