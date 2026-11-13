BLACKPINK's Jisoo gets special mention from Dior CEO Delphine Arnault during South Korea's Ewha University event

Delphine Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, has been awarded an honorary doctorate in business administration by South Korea's Ewha Womans University. She travelled to Seoul on Thursday to receive the distinction as the institution celebrates its 140th anniversary this year.

Advertisement

During her acceptance speech, Delphine Arnault acknowledged BLACKPINK member and Dior Global Ambassador Jisoo, saying: “Dior is very proud to be with Global Ambassador JISOO. It is an honor to have you here with us, JISOO.”

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the university conferred the degree in recognition of Arnault's leadership and business acumen in the global fashion and luxury sector. The honour also acknowledges her role in promoting innovation and nurturing emerging talent.

The university said the recognition “recognizes Arnault’s management expertise and leadership in driving innovation in the global fashion and luxury industry, as well as her contributions to developing the next generation of talent,”. It added that the award “also celebrates the values she shares with Ewha’s educational vision of developing female talent and expanding women’s leadership on the global stage.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Why Taylor Swift choosing Dior for her wedding gown matters

Dior and Ewha's longstanding association The French luxury fashion house and Ewha Womans University share a longstanding partnership, which came into the international spotlight when Dior presented its pre-fall 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection on the university's scenic campus.

Established in 1886, Ewha is among the world's largest educational institutions dedicated to women. Its association with Dior dates back to 2020 and includes mentorship initiatives and educational programmes aimed at students.

Dior said Arnault has been instrumental in strengthening the relationship between the two institutions. “Arnault has played a key role in fostering collaboration between Dior and Ewha, while strengthening the maison’s ties with Korea and celebrating the country’s artistry and creativity,” the fashion house told WWD.

It further noted that her rise to a senior decision-making position at a global company reflects the university's commitment to women's empowerment and leadership.

Advertisement

Angela Merkel, Jane Goodall among previous honorary doctorate recipients Arnault joins a distinguished list of personalities who have been awarded honorary doctorates by Ewha Womans University. Previous recipients include former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, and former presidents Tarja Halonen of Finland, Mary McAleese of Ireland and Michelle Bachelet of Chile.

Dean Yoon-Sil Lee of Ewha Womans University praised Arnault's contribution to the fashion and luxury industry, highlighting her ability to combine creativity with business growth.

Lee said Arnault has “translated creativity and innovation into sustainable business growth and value for the industry while also expanding opportunities for talented women and the creatively gifted to realize their potential and thrive on the world stage.”

She added that these contributions reflect the university's core educational principles. “These achievements and contributions are closely aligned with Ewha Womans University’s educational philosophy of awakening individual potential through education and preparing talented individuals to change the world,” she said.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer