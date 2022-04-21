BlackRock, other ESG-minded investors should back his McDonald's campaign, Icahn says

The two sides now disagree about where that goal stands. McDonald’s says it fell behind due to Covid-19 and other factors, but that by the end of 2022, it expects to source 85% to 90% of its U.S. pork volumes from “confirmed" pregnant sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy. That means sows can spend the first four to six weeks of their pregnancies, before they are confirmed, in gestation crates.