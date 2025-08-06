Blackstone-backed developer shortlists banks for ₹5,000-crore Reit listing
The four-decade-old Bagmane will be the third developer from Bengaluru, after Embassy Group and Sattva Group, to go for an Reit listing.
Blackstone-backed real estate developer Bagmane Developers Pvt. Ltd has shortlisted four investment banks to manage its ₹5,000 crore office real estate investment trust (Reit) listing at a potential valuation of around ₹22,000-25,000 crore, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.