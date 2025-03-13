Blackstone to expand credit, infrastructure businesses in India
Summary
- Blackstone’s India head and Asia head of private equity Amit Dixit said that the firm’s success in India is likely to help it find more investment opportunities and double its assets under management in India in the near term.
Blackstone Group Inc of the US will build out its credit and infrastructure verticals in India to complement its private equity (PE) and real estate businesses, senior executives at the firm said, adding that the firm is expecting to double its India assets under management (AUM) over the next three years.