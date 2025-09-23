Blackstone's data centre arm Lumina CloudInfra buys Mumbai land for ₹475 cr
Summary
In 2022, Blackstone Group forayed into the data centre business in Asia with a planned capacity of 600 megawatt (MW) across hyperscale data centres in India. The New York-based investor set up Lumina CloudInfra, owned and managed by Blackstone’s Real Estate and Tactical Opportunities funds.
Bengaluru: Lumina CloudInfra, the data centre platform of global asset manager Blackstone Group, has bought two adjacent land parcels in suburban Mumbai's Chandivali area for ₹475 crore to build two data centre units of 30MW each.
topics
