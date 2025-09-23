Blackstone's data centre arm Lumina CloudInfra buys Mumbai land for ₹475 cr

Bengaluru: Lumina CloudInfra, the data centre platform of global asset manager Blackstone Group, has bought two adjacent land parcels in suburban Mumbai's Chandivali area for ₹475 crore to build two data centre units of 30MW each.

Lumina has acquired the 2.04 acre and 1.75 acre land parcels from Prasoon Spaces LLP and Chawla Brothers LLP, respectively. The registration of the plots was done on 19 September, as per documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

In 2022, Blackstone Group forayed into the data centre business in Asia with a planned capacity of 600 megawatt (MW) across hyperscale data centres in India. The New York-based investor set up Lumina CloudInfra, owned and managed by Blackstone’s Real Estate and Tactical Opportunities funds.

Lumina currently has two sites in Navi Mumbai, with 180MW underway, of which 30MW is ready. It has two more data centre sites in Hyderabad under construction.

“The new property at Chandivali will have a 60MW capacity. With 600MW underway, Lumina is one of the largest data centre platforms in India. Blackstone will invest roughly ₹50,000 crore in creating data centres with 600MW capacity," said a person familiar with the plans, who didn't wish to be named.

The data centre business under Lumina CloudInfra is the fourth major vertical being set up in India by Blackstone after commercial office, shopping malls and horizon industrial parks.

Blackstone is one of the largest foreign investors in India, with assets under management (AUM) of over $50 billion in the country. It is one of the largest real estate investors in the country, with a portfolio estimated at $30 billion across office, retail, logistics, hospitality, residential and data centres.

“Committing about $2 billion annually, Blackstone views India as a long-term growth market within its global portfolio," the person cited earlier said.

“Lumina CloudInfra’s Blackstone-backed acquisitions in Chandivali — worth nearly ₹475 crore across 3.8 acres — reaffirm Mumbai’s position as India’s most attractive real estate market for global investors. Chandivali, adjoining Powai, has evolved into a key micro-market with strong development potential, making it a natural choice for large-scale institutional investments," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, chief executive and co-founder, CRE Matrix.

The spokesperson for both Blackstone and Lumina didn't respond to Mint's queries.

Property advisory Knight Frank in a September report named ‘Asia-Pacific Data Centres 2025’ highlighted Mumbai’s rise as the country's data centre capital, accounting for 40% of total national capacity.

“Rapid cloud adoption, increasing data localization requirements, as well as the growth of local fintech and BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) firms have been fuelling data centre demand. Over the past six months, Mumbai recorded 97.6MW of take-up," the report said.

However, there is a short-term supply tightness for big-ticket requirements, with distribution of available live capacity skewed toward smaller deployments.

“Such fragmented deployments are opening doors for well-capitalized global players and joint ventures to deliver high-capacity facilities in the region that is currently dominated by local players," Knight Frank added.