Blackstone eyes Zelestra's India ops in $421 mn deal
Summary
Zelestra India has an operational capacity of 600 megawatt (MW), with another 2 giga watt (GW) contracted portfolio, of which 1.5GW is under construction. The green energy platform is targeting 8.6GW capacity by 2031.
Blackstone Inc., the world’s largest alternative asset manager, is looking to acquire the Indian operations of multinational renewable energy developer Zelestra, two people aware of the development said.
