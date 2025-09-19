Blackstone eyes Zelestra's India ops in $421 mn deal

India has an installed renewable energy capacity of 245GW, of which solar and wind power account for 116GW and 52GW respectively. India’s playbook is to add 50GW of green energy capacity annually to reach 500GW renewable capacity by 2030. Given the country’s green energy transition trajectory and its 2070 net zero target, the plan is to add 1,800GW of renewable energy capacity by 2047 and 5,000GW by 2070. This ambitious scale has opened up several mergers and acquisitions opportunities, sparking interest from several global and domestic investor.