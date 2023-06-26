Blackstone, General Atlantic, 2 other PEs vie for Indira IVF2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The PE investors are seeking majority control of the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment chain, which is seeking a valuation of over $1 billion
MUMBAI : Private equity (PE) investors Blackstone Inc., BPEA EQT, CVC Capital Partners, and General Atlantic Service Co. Lp are competing to acquire Mumbai-based Indira IVF Hospital Pvt. Ltd amid rising demand for infertility treatments, two people close to the matter said.
