Blackstone, General Atlantic and TPG close in on AGS Health
Summary
- The EQT portfolio company joins the long list of revenue cycle management firms that have found interest among these risk investors
Global private equity firms Blackstone Inc., General Atlantic and TPG Capital are moving in to acquire revenue cycle management firm AGS Health for around $1 billion, said two people with knowledge of the deal.
