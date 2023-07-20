Blackstone Reaches $1 Trillion in Assets Under Management
- Private-equity firm becomes first among its peers to hit that mark
Private-equity giant Blackstone became the first among its peers to reach $1 trillion in assets under management.
The New York firm, which set a goal in 2018 of crossing the $1 trillion mark by 2026, got there early thanks to a concerted push into lower-risk, lower-return strategies, such as insurance, infrastructure, credit and certain types of real estate. The areas have big growth potential and feature pools of money that don’t need to be replenished constantly.
Blackstone said its assets climbed to $1 trillion in the second quarter from $991.3 billion at the end of the first quarter and $940.8 billion a year earlier. Inflows were $30.1 billion in the quarter, with insurance and credit, including real-estate credit, pushing it over the threshold.
The firm’s net income rose to $601.3 million, or 79 cents a share, compared with a loss of $29.4 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier. Valuations rose across the portfolios of nearly all of Blackstone’s major strategies during the quarter, with only its higher-risk, higher-return real-estate holdings coming in flat.
Distributable earnings, which represent cash that could be handed back to shareholders, fell to $1.21 billion, or 93 cents a share, from $1.99 billion, or $1.49 a share, in the second quarter of last year. Driving the decline was a weaker environment for asset sales and initial public offerings, particularly compared with the second quarter of 2022, when Blackstone sold the Cosmopolitan hotel and casino in Las Vegas and recapitalized its large European logistics business.
Blackstone is far ahead of its publicly traded rivals when it comes to assets. Apollo Global Management, known for its pioneering insurance business and its big credit arm, has also set a goal of reaching $1 trillion in assets by 2026, up from around $600 billion at the end of the first quarter. The firm is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings Aug. 3.
While traditional asset managers such as BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and Vanguard oversee far more than Blackstone and other so-called alternative-asset managers, their focus on low-fee products such as index funds and exchange-traded funds means those assets are valued less highly by the market. Blackstone’s market capitalization stands at nearly $132 billion, compared with about $113 billion for BlackRock, although the latter manages $9.4 trillion.
Indeed, Blackstone is one of the biggest public companies not in the S&P 500. The firm, which has historically been excluded from the index because of its dual-class share structure, could soon gain entry because of new eligibility rules implemented earlier this year.
Blackstone had only $400,000 in assets when Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman and his co-founder Pete Peterson left Lehman Brothers to start the firm in 1985. They had the insight early on to diversify beyond buyouts, launching a hedge-fund business in 1990, getting into real-estate investing in 1991 and credit investing in 1998.
By the time Blackstone went public in 2007, its assets had reached $88 billion.
The firm in 2008 bought GSO, dramatically expanding its credit business, and in 2013 purchased a business from Credit Suisse focused on buying secondhand stakes in private-equity funds. It has since launched strategies in infrastructure, growth investing, life sciences and insurance and was early to create offerings specifically aimed at wealthy individuals—all areas in which Blackstone President Jonathan Gray has said he still sees opportunity for growth.
Private wealth now accounts for nearly $250 billion of Blackstone’s assets under management.
In his 2019 memoir Schwarzman wrote about how his mantra on expanding Blackstone was always to set his sights high and “go big."
If “you’re going to commit yourself to something, it’s as easy to do something big as it is to do something small," Schwarzman wrote. “I only have so much time and so much energy. I always look for something that has almost limitless possibilities because I know that that itself is worthy."